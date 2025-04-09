Ashland aldermen

Ward 1 (choose one):

Loren Plank 58

Kent Dunwiddie 65

Write-in name unknown 1

Ward 2:

Samuel James Turner 50

Write-in name unknown 1

Ward 3:

Bryce Beal 64

Trina Reifsteck 23

Write-in name unknown 1

Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Board (choose two):

James Bullard 395

Bill Lloyd 242

Dawn Sapp 293

Write-in names unknown 4

Village of Hartsburg Board of Trustees (three open seats decided by write-in):

WRITE-IN NAMES NOT AVAILABLE YET

Bill Molendorp

Vince Barner

Dave Reeder

