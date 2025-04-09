Ashland aldermen
Ward 1 (choose one):
Loren Plank 58
Kent Dunwiddie 65
Write-in name unknown 1
Ward 2:
Samuel James Turner 50
Write-in name unknown 1
Ward 3:
Bryce Beal 64
Trina Reifsteck 23
Write-in name unknown 1
Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Board (choose two):
James Bullard 395
Bill Lloyd 242
Dawn Sapp 293
Write-in names unknown 4
Village of Hartsburg Board of Trustees (three open seats decided by write-in):
WRITE-IN NAMES NOT AVAILABLE YET
Bill Molendorp
Vince Barner
Dave Reeder
Visit www.showmeboone.com for more information.
Facebook Comments