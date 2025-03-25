By: Tara Wren Blue

The general municipal election will be held on Tuesday, April 8th. The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Boone Economic Development Council hosts a candidate forum on Thursday, March 27th at 6:30pm at Ashland City Hall. All Southern Boone residents are invited to this in-person event featuring school board candidates, Ashland aldermen candidates, and Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Board candidates.

The Southern Boone County R-1 School District will not hold an election because the number of candidates who have filed (two) is equal to the number of positions to be filled (two), in accordance with 115.124, RSMo. Current board members Heather Brown and Barrett Glascock will be sworn into office at the School Board’s reorganization meeting on Monday, April 14th.

The City of Ashland will have the following candidates on the ballot: Loren Plank-Ward One, Kent Dunwiddie-Ward One, Samuel James Turner-Ward Two, Trina Reifsteck-Ward Three, and Bryce Beal- Ward Three. Ashland Alderman Ward Three candidate Trina Reifsteck recently told the Journal that for personal reasons, she is not able to fulfill the duties of the position at this time. Reifsteck’s name will remain on the ballot, as the ballots have already been printed, but she says she has not campaigned.

Hartsburg will have three openings on the April ballot that are currently held by Bill Molendorp, Vince Barner, and Dave Reeder. Barner and Reeder are both seeking re-election. No candidates filed so Trustees will be elected by write-in.

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District will have two seats open on their Board of Directors and voters will choose from James Bullard, Bill Lloyd, and Dawn Sapp.

No-excuse absentee voting is open now until April 7th at the Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut in Columbia. A weekend opportunity is also available in Southern Boone on Saturday, April 5th from 10am-2pm at the Southern Boone Public Library. Bring a valid photo id.

See page 5 for polling places and visit showmeboone.com to check your voter registration status and assigned polling place.

Three central polling locations are open on Election Day from 6am to 7pm for all registered Boone County voters at:

Boone County Government Center (801 E. Walnut, Columbia)

Friendship Baptist Church (1707 Smiley Ln., Columbia)

Woodcrest Chapel (2201 W. Nifong Blvd, Columbia)

Visit the Boone County Clerk’s website for more details.