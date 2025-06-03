ASHLAND, Mo. — The Ashland Police Department is urging parents to review Missouri law before allowing their children to ride motorized bicycles, scooters, or mini-motorcycles on public roads, following a reminder issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to state law, anyone operating a motorized bicycle — defined as a two- or three-wheeled device with an automatic transmission, a motor under 50cc, and a top speed of 30 mph or less — must have a valid driver’s license. This requirement also applies to the increasingly popular mini-motorcycles being marketed to young people as recreational toys. The MSHP says that if your child can’t legally drive a car, he can’t drive a motorized bicycle on public streets.

They also emphasized that these vehicles must obey the same traffic laws as regular motor vehicles, including stopping at stop signs, yielding when turning left, and obeying speed limits. MSHP say that, while these devices are often viewed as toys, their use on public roadways presents serious safety risks.

“These vehicles are hard to see and offer no crash protection,” the statement said. “Law enforcement takes the safety of the motoring public very seriously.”

Devices exceeding 50cc in engine size or capable of traveling faster than 30 mph are legally classified as motorcycles, which come with additional licensing, registration, and safety requirements under Missouri law. Officials also encourage all operators of these devices to wear approved helmets to reduce the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Parents are reminded that allowing children under 16 to operate motorized bicycles or mini-motorcycles on public roads is prohibited by law. APD and MSHP asks residents to help keep their children safe and comply with state regulations.