By: Brian Sapp

We had 37 paid entries this year! We want to thank everyone that came out and supported the show, including our sponsors: Randy’s Auto Repair, Gilbane Motorsports, Wren’s Automotive, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Free Range Designs. All the proceeds from this year’s show, entry fees and the “Best in Show” public choice donations, will all be going to the national American Legion Veteran’s and Children’s Foundation (VCF).

Class winners:

Mustang, Pre-1974: Damon Bartz, 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang (yes that’s 64 and an half for the year – the only year Ford made a mid-year production run)

Muscle Cars, Pre-1970, Richard Brown, 1956 Chevy 150 Sedan

Muscle Cars, 1970-present, Donnie Shiverdecker, Plymouth GTX

Trucks, Pre-1973, Christina Piva, Chevy C10

Trucks, 1973-present, Brock and Ange Laws, Chevy SSR

Motorcycles, Cruiser, Ken Elias, Harley-Davidson Springer Softail Knucklehead

Motorcycles, Touring/Bagger, Christine Sapp, Harley-Davidson RoadGlide

Rat Rods, Adam Shelton, 1949 Ford coupe rat rod

Street Rod, Chuck Shepard, 1937 Dodge Coupe

Original Cars, Pre-1980, Matthew Bariana, Imperial Crown

Unconventional/Unique, David and Stephanie Nichols, Chevy Coupe

Jeeps, all years, Eric McKinzie, Jeep Wrangler

Our “Best in Show” People’s Choice award was determined by the amount of money raised by each entry ($1/vote) and went to eight-year-old Addie Brown (whose birthday was today also) with her “Chuck 55 pedal car”. Addie raised $76 in votes to win the Best in Show award.

Runner-up went to David and Stephanie Nichols who raised $74 with their Chevy Coupe.

The American Legion Riders Chapter 152 members appreciate all our entries and the public for coming out to support our event. See you all next year!