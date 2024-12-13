The Girl Scouts float won 2nd place in the Ashland Parks and Rec Christmas parade float contest
By: Tara Blue
The past week brought Southern Boone residents out to kick off the holiday season.
Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Ashland City Park Tree Lighting
From the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance winter gift gallery on Thursday, to the City of Ashland Christmas parade and tree lighting on Friday, a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at the American Legion Post 152 on Saturday, and the Village of Hartsburg tree lighting celebration last Sunday, Dec. 1st, our community is ringing in the Christmas spirit with cheer.
Black Dog Outdoors float won 1st place in the Ashland Parks and Rec Christmas parade float contest
Phyllis Garnett & Pete Anders bringing the holiday cheer for the kiddos
On Thursday, Dec. 5th, the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance showcased their 8th annual “Winter Gift Gallery.” Visitors enjoyed refreshments as they viewed seasonal handcrafted pottery, woodwork, jewelry, paintings, and photography. Local artists prepared for the event by creating pieces that are perfectly sized and priced for holiday gift-giving.
The Winter Gift Gallery will be open until Jan. 4th from 1-3pm on Tuesdays, 10am-6pm on Thursdays & Fridays, and 10am-2pm on Saturdays. The Arts Alliance also hosts monthly classes and workshops for all ages. See their Facebook page or visit midmissouriartsalliance.com for more details.
Artwork by Diane Chappell. Seasonal gifts now available at the Mid-Missouri Art Alliance until January 4th, 2025
New to town, the Settle family enjoyed their first time at the Ashland Christmas parade
Lyn & Joy Woolford with Claire and Zoey
Danna Wren on the TirePros float
Geneva Financial float won 3rd place in the Ashland Parks and Rec Christmas parade float contest
Reese Troutt, Kol Wren, Emery & Tillie Troutt enjoyed each other’s company at the Ashland Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 6th
Nativity display at Ashland Baptist Church
Brian and Christine Sapp as Santa and Mrs. Claus
Don and Sally Briggs with Heartland Baptist Church served hot chocolate, cider, cookies, and popcorn to passerbys
Leslie & John Hornick brought Shelby to watch the parade
