By: Tara Blue

The past week brought Southern Boone residents out to kick off the holiday season.

From the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance winter gift gallery on Thursday, to the City of Ashland Christmas parade and tree lighting on Friday, a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at the American Legion Post 152 on Saturday, and the Village of Hartsburg tree lighting celebration last Sunday, Dec. 1st, our community is ringing in the Christmas spirit with cheer.

On Thursday, Dec. 5th, the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance showcased their 8th annual “Winter Gift Gallery.” Visitors enjoyed refreshments as they viewed seasonal handcrafted pottery, woodwork, jewelry, paintings, and photography. Local artists prepared for the event by creating pieces that are perfectly sized and priced for holiday gift-giving.

The Winter Gift Gallery will be open until Jan. 4th from 1-3pm on Tuesdays, 10am-6pm on Thursdays & Fridays, and 10am-2pm on Saturdays. The Arts Alliance also hosts monthly classes and workshops for all ages. See their Facebook page or visit midmissouriartsalliance.com for more details.