By Boone County Journal staff

Before the first Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival in 1991, the Boone County Journal published a special section previewing the festival.

According to an article in the section, there was an informal pumpkin festival most weekends in October in Hartsburg. But once the Katy Trail opened, David Kelly and Cindy DeBlauw, owners of the Hartsburg Cafe, saw the potential for a festival around the pumpkin patch.

The article outlined the planning for the festival and the various activities planned.

Henry Klemme was voted “Pumpkin King” for the first festival. The festival continues to have “Pumpkin Royalty.”

A schedule of events shows there was square dancing, a pie eating contest, hot air balloon display and launch, hayrides and pumpkin carving demonstrations at the first festival.

The advertisements in the special section promoted a fish fry at the Hitching Post, Hackman’s Produce and the Hartsburg Cafe.