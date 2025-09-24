By John Martin, Contributor

Recently, the Missouri House and Senate officially passed the Missouri First Map (HB1) and advanced Initiative Petition Reform (HJR 3), sending both measures to Gov. Mike Kehoe’s desk for review and signature into law.

Missouri First Map: Cleaner. Simpler. Stronger.

The Missouri Constitution requires the legislature to redraw Congressional districts at least every 10 years following the census. While redistricting has historically been done once per decade, history shows that mid-decade changes are allowed and carry strong legal standing.

The new map is:

More compact and contiguous — splitting fewer counties and municipalities.

Keeps our congressional delegation intact — all current members remain in their districts.

Drawn here in Missouri, by Missourians — for Missouri.

Reflects the values of Missouri families.

Under this map, Boone County remains divided. Southern Boone will stay in Congressman Bob Onder’s district, while northern Boone will join the newly redrawn 5th District. The 5th District, currently represented by Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, would extend westward to include parts of Kansas City.

I support this map because it can provide Missouri families with stronger conservative representation in Washington. For example, Cleaver voted against HR 28 which would ban athletes born male from participating in women’s and girls’ sports. He voted to disenfranchise women and girls in sports. Clever also voted against making recent tax cuts permanent — a decision that stood against Missouri families who would otherwise avoid a $1,700 tax increase. Congressman Jason Smith reminded us that every Democrat opposed those tax cuts. This new map can help ensure Missouri’s conservative values are strongly represented and helps secure common-sense Republican leadership in Congress.

Initiative petition reform: Safeguarding our Constitution

Ballot measure reform:

Protects our elections by preventing foreign adversaries from influencing Missouri ballot measures.

Makes signature fraud a crime and strengthens accountability in the petition process.

Requires public hearings before petitions go on the ballot.

Ensures constitutional changes are approved by a majority of voters in each congressional district.

Provides every voter with the full text of petitions for transparency.

Some critics have said HJR 3 “kills the initiative petition process” or “destroys democracy.” The truth is the opposite: this reform preserves the initiative petition process for statutory law changes while simply adjusting the ratification process for constitutional amendments brought by Initiative Petition.

Key points about the reform

Signature collection thresholds remain the same. Statutory initiatives still require 5% in six congressional districts, and constitutional initiatives still require 8% in six congressional districts.

The only change is in ratification. Constitutional amendments would now require approval by a majority of voters in each congressional district — ensuring broad statewide consensus before altering our state’s foundational document.

Recent ballot measures show why reform is needed. Controversial amendments such as Medicaid expansion (53%), recreational marijuana (53%), sports gambling (50.05%) and legalizing abortion (51.7%) barely passed statewide, often without majority support in most counties or congressional districts. These narrow, partisan votes are now enshrined in our Constitution.

Broad consensus amendments, not narrow partisan issues, should define our Constitution. Statutory initiatives remain available for policy changes that do not rise to that level.

The reform protects against foreign influence. Recent campaigns, including Amendment 3 (2024) and Proposition A, received funding through the 1630 Fund, which funneled money from Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss. This reform ensures foreign money cannot manipulate Missouri’s Constitution.

Constitutional changes brought by the legislature still face a simple majority statewide for ratification and that is due to the vetting process from legislators that represent the entire state.

In short, this resolution protects Missouri voices from being drowned out by out-of-state special interests and foreign dollars. It ensures that only issues with true statewide consensus become part of our Constitution.