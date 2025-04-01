By: Tara Wren Blue

On April 1st, 2025, the Southern Boone community bids farewell to Fire Chief Jim Bullard as he steps into retirement after an extraordinary 47 years of service. His career, marked by dedication, leadership, and resilience, has left an invaluable mark on the Southern Boone Fire Protection District.

For nearly five decades, Chief Bullard has been a steadfast backbone of the department. His commitment to the fire service began in 1978, when he joined the Ashland Fire Department. From that moment on, he dedicated himself to protecting and serving his community.

Deputy Fire Chief Colin Wright shared a tribute to Chief Bullard’s remarkable career:

“The Southern Boone Fire Protection District extends its warmest wishes to Fire Chief Jim Bullard on his well-deserved retirement, celebrating 47 years of unwavering dedication to our community.

Chief Bullard’s journey began in October 1978, when he joined the Ashland Fire Department, with his commitment to service evident even during his high school years.

He began his medical training as an EMT student, concurrently working as a lab assistant at Columbia Regional Hospital. Following his EMT certification, he advanced his expertise, earning his Paramedic license. His career included roles at Fenton Ambulance and Capital Region Ambulance, later known as Cole County EMS.

In 1987, he joined the ranks at the Columbia, Missouri Fire Department, where he ascended through the ranks, culminating in his retirement as a lieutenant in 2007.

Simultaneously, Chief Bullard’s dedication to the Southern Boone Fire Protection District propelled him through its ranks here, leading to his appointment as Fire Chief in 2014. In 2020, he made history as the district’s first career Fire Chief. His tenure was marked by the establishment of the training center and Station 21 on MM, and the implementation of annual EMT training programs for our firefighters all accomplished while battling two bouts of cancer, the leading cause of firefighter fatalities.

Amidst his demanding career, he and his wife, Shari, raised their sons, Ross and Jacob. Now, he hopes to spend his free time with his four local grandchildren, a peaceful contrast to the all emergencies he has managed in the past.

Chief Bullard is has been an integral part of our story at the District, a living encyclopedia of Southern Boone County Fire. His knowledge of every truck we have owned, our tools, and significant event is unparalleled. His steady, calming leadership, even in the most challenging situations, will be deeply missed.

We wish him a fulfilling and joyful retirement, and his service will be forever valued.”

Former Fire Chief Roger Jaeger worked with Jim from 1985 to 2018, and both served as assistant chiefs under Former Fire Chief John Thomas. Jaeger recalls one of his first times working with Jim. He was responding to a bad wreck on Route MM in Ashland, with the occupants of the vehicles suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Jaeger says he was doing his best but was so nervous that he forgot much of his training. Shortly after, Jim and his wife Shari showed up. Jaeger says Jim brought a calming, confident presence, got the situation under control, provided a fire truck, and called for additional response vehicles.

Jaeger says that as chief, Jim has moved the department far beyond where it was, the right man for the job, adding invaluable wisdom and expertise. Jaeger says he is honored to have served with Jim and wishes him nothing but the best in the future.

Though Chief Bullard is stepping down from his position, his service to the community is not ending. He is running for a seat on the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Board of Directors, alongside Bill Lloyd and Dawn Sapp, ensuring that his leadership and experience continue to benefit the district in new ways.

As we honor Chief Bullard’s legacy, we express our deepest gratitude for his unwavering service, his sacrifices, and the countless lives he has impacted. His retirement is well-earned, and his presence will always be felt within the department he so faithfully served. We wish him nothing but the best in this new chapter of life.