By: Rep. John Martin, 44th District

As soon as we were sworn in, we hit the ground running. This year, I am fortunate to have Christine Bell as my new legislative assistant. A Columbia resident, Christine and her family are small business owners in our community. Her knowledge of both our district and the challenges that small business owners face will be invaluable as we work through the legislative session.

Committee assignments were quickly distributed, and I am honored to serve on the Budget, Economic Development, and Elementary & Secondary Education Committees, as well as the Subcommittee on Appropriations–Education. We have already begun tackling key issues, particularly education funding and budget allocations, to ensure our schools receive the resources they need while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Hearings are underway, providing opportunities to hear directly from experts and citizens on the impact of proposed legislation.

In addition to my committee work, I have introduced bills to support MU ambulance service and reform the initiative petition process, improving emergency response and efficiency in our state.

Last week, Governor Kehoe delivered his State of the State address, emphasizing community safety, workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and education reform. He outlined plans to strengthen law enforcement in St. Louis and across the state while advocating for tax reform, including eliminating Missouri’s personal income tax. His speech reinforced many of the priorities I have heard from constituents in the 44th District.

This session’s fast pace has been both exciting and demanding. There is much work ahead, and I am honored to represent Boone County’s 44th District. I look forward to keeping you updated as we continue working on the issues that matter most to our state.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please email me at John.Martin@house.mo.gov