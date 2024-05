At 4:20pm on 4/20/24, owners Valorie Frost and Chip Swarzentruber officially opened Mary Jane’s Place at 503 Douglas Drive in Ashland.

The Bring-Your-Own-Cannabis consumption lounge offers four levels of memberships, including daily ($5), weekly ($20), monthly ($50), and annual ($210). Members can enjoy special events and parties, arcade games, purchase smoke shop products, and occasional live music and food.

For more details, call 573-987-0420 or find them on Facebook.