Southern Boone County R-I School District Board Filing Notice

The Southern Boone County R-1 Public School District invites qualified persons interested in running for a position on the School Board to file to be a candidate in the April 2, 2024 election. There are two positions available, each with three-year terms. Interested individuals may file at the Southern Boone County R-1 Central Office located at 5275 West Red Tail Drive, Ashland, Missouri 65010.

Filing will begin on December 5, 2023, at 8 a.m. Filing will end on December 26, 2023, at 5 p.m. During this period, potential candidates must file the required paperwork in person during the district’s regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 26, 2023. The campus will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, and no filing will take place on this day.

Filing will not occur on days that the school district’s Central Office is closed due to weather or health-related closures. The closing date for filing is December 26, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Please contact Karen Pfingsten at 573-657-2147 or email kpfingsten@sbschools.us if you have any questions regarding filing.

School board candidate qualifications include:

A school board member must be a U.S. citizen

A resident taxpayer of the district or voters of the district in urban districts

A resident of Missouri for at least one year and at least 24 years of age

Must be current on state and local taxes

Have not been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri or federal law

Are not registered or required to register as a sex offender

Have filed required campaign documents for all previous campaigns, if any.

The board filing notice was approved by the Southern Boone Board of Education during the November 13, 2023 board meeting.

More information on the qualifications and duties of a school board member can be found on the Missouri School Board Association’s website at www.mosba.org.

SURPLUS SALE OF PROPERTY

The Southern Boone School District is declaring a 2000 Chevrolet Dump Truck and a 2005 Chevrolet Truck as surplus and is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of this school property. There is a minimum bid of $500.00 for each vehicle. Sealed bid sheets may be obtained at Southern Boone School District Central Office located at 5275 W Red Tail Dr., Ashland, MO 65010. Bids will be accepted on or before the bid opening on December 7, 2023 at 8:30 am. Vehicle specifications may be obtained by contacting the Office of the Superintendent at 573-657-2147.