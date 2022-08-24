Lots $4,950 – $125 down $69 per month.

Beautiful trees, free lake access and boat ramps, lots are a short distance from the lake, no credit checks, owner financing, immediate possession or own for investment. Also: acreage tracts. Missouri conservation boat ramp with a covered dock and restrooms nearby. Prices good through August 29th. Hwy 135 between Stover and Sunrise Beach, MO. Take lake road 135-12 to Ivy Bend Land Office. Closed Tusedays and Wednesdays Call anytime 573-372-6493