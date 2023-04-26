Ashland’s “TOP 12” Recommended

City Wide Garage Sales Saturday, April 29th

• 503 Peterson – Yard Sale – Saturday 8am to 2pm – Lots of décor and other misc.

• 603 Pacer Dr. – HUGE SALE – Saturday 7am to 4pm – Clothes, Toys, Tools, Furniture, Décor. $1 DVD’s, Cosmetics, Crafting.

• 7351 E. Rt. Y (mile down the road). Fri & Sat 8am to 4pm. Saturday $1 bags. Lots of clothes, toys, old China, misc.

• 19951 Hartsburg Hills Rd. 7:30am-2:00pmMOVING SALE

• 109 Jameson Dr. – Friday 4/28 8am to 5pm, Saturday 4/29 8am to Noon, MULTI-FAMILY sale, household items, gardening, tools, clothes, books, clothes & scrubs.

• 303 Jameson Dr. Saturday, 7am to 2pm. Home décor, household items, tools, furniture, Schwinn bike, toys, books, “Great deals, Great prices”!

• 513 Summertime Drive – Saturday – 8am to 3pm – Disney items, American Girl doll accessories, adult e-bike with upgraded tires, seat, and 2 extra batteries, park maintenance bike stand, DVD’s, books, clothes, and MUCH MORE!

• 406 E. Liberty Lane – 7:30am on Saturday. A huge selection of children’s books, adult books, DVD’s, toys, girl’s clothes, women’s clothes, men’s clothes, shoes, teaching items, home décor, seasonal and holiday items, hunting, camping, outdoor gear, and more! Bargain Pricing!

• 604 Mustang Dr. – Saturday 7am to 1pm, MULTI-FAMILY sale – clothing, household items, misc.

• 108 Maple Leaf Dr. – Fri/Sat 8am to 2pm Furniture, baby/kid clothes/toys, women’s clothes, house deco, shoes, glass antiques, blankets, pet supplies, electronics, misc.

* Garage Sale: 404 Meadowmere Drive / Saturday

* 4 Family Garage Sale:

13180 South Highway DD Saturday, April 29th

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Adult and Kids Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Toys, Books, Puzzles, and Games Bikes and Trikes Outdoor Play and Exercise Equipment Pet Supplies Electronics AC Units Kitchen and Houseware Items Furniture Housewares, Home Decor, and Lamps Bedding and Decorative PillowsSewing Machines and Sergers