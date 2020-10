NOW HIRING: First Dental in Ashland is interviewing dental hygienists who want to work part time and set their own hours. Come be a part of our team. Apply at www.firstdental.care or call 573-488-0066 to set up an appointment.

HENTGES: Someone With Farm or Chainsaw Experience, Openings in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. Starting wages $15.00/Hour. If interested please call Hentges Tree Service at 573-893-2896.