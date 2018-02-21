Research suggests a short-term water fast can regenerate the immune system, recruit stem cells, and may help protect you against one of the most severe flu seasons in a decade.

This year’s Type A influenza, H3N2, has been associated with more complications, hospitalizations, and deaths than any flu since the swine flu epidemic of 2009. With a new wave of Type B influenza coming, this flu season may set new records.

The flu vaccine has been quite ineffective and has been able to prevent only 17 percent of the cases. In some countries, the vaccine’s success rate has been as low as 10 percent.

“Last time we had a severe flu outbreak, more than 55,000 Americans died from it. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it appears that number could be exceeded,” says Dr. Edward F. Group, the CEO of Global Healing Center.

“Just as it appeared when the flu season was about to peak, we got more bad news. Another strain – H1N1 – Type B influenza is now hitting the United States,” says Dr. Group.

Officials in Arkansas reported on February 14th that the total death toll from the flu went up by more than 10 percent in one single week alone, and that the flu season is already now the deadliest in 17 years. Influenza B cases are now exceeding the levels of influenza A.

Water Fasting Recruits Stem Cells and Boosts Immune System: University of Southern California Study

Researchers at the University of Southern California have performed several studies on the effects and benefits of fasting programs.

“One of the most significant findings is that if you consume only water for 72 hours, your body starts regenerating its immune system. Your stem cells switch from being inactive to a state of self-renewal. Stem cells can then boost your immune system and heal damaged tissues or organs. The fact that you can activate this process through water fasting is truly remarkable,” states Dr. Group.

What does this have to do with the flu? The stronger your immune system, the better protection you have against flu or cold. Whether you have taken a flu shot or not, water fasting would probably be a great complementary tool to prevent you from getting sick.

“Water fasting is a type of fasting in which you consume only water for a period of time. In water fasting, your calorie intake is literally zero, allowing your body to spend its energy on healing instead of digestion. A water-only fast can be described as a physiological vacation for your body. Since your body’s digestive system shuts down, more energy can be used for healing. To learn more about water-fasting, watch the interview of two water-fast experts, Dr. Edward F. Group and Dr. Alan Goldhamer – the founder of the TrueNorth Health Center in Santa Rosa, CA. TrueNorth is the largest facility in the world that specializes in medically supervised water-only fasting.

