Flexibility is one of four types of exercise along with strength, balance and endurance, according to the American Heart Association. All four types of exercise are ideally incorporated into a healthy workout routine, however flexibility is often overlooked and can be easily integrated.

“Flexibility helps preserve joint spaces and can reduce your risk of injury when performing daily activities as well as athletic,” said Katie Williamson, PT, DPT of Mizzou Therapy Services.

It is important for all ages to practice flexibility. “During an adolescent’s growth spurs, the long bones grow the fastest leading to ‘growing pains’ of the muscles trying to catch up. Hamstrings, quads, and calves are important in this population,” said Williamson.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake