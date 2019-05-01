Lead Sports Story: Nate Allen only allowed three hits on senior night against New Bloomfield.

Soccer wins big over Dixon

Despite a wet day and a number of other events cancelled, the Southern Boone County girls soccer team didn’t want to take a day off.

With districts coming up in just a few weeks and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak, head coach Chris Miller and his team looked to keep momentum building. They moved the varsity game time up to 5 p.m. and prepared to take on visiting Dixon.

The wind and mud did nothing to slow down the Eagles on their way to a 7-0 win over the Bulldogs.

An obvious speed, athleticism and talent separated the two teams, and the SoBoCo front took advantage of it quickly. Rarely did the ball end up out of possession of a black-clad player and it was all Dixon could do to simply keep the ball away from the goal. The Eagles first score came in the initial two minutes of play, and they only picked up speed after.

Freshmen Elli Helms and Jersee Wren teamed up to get past the Dixon defense on the first goal, as a pass from Helms led Wren out in front of a defender. The Bulldog’s goalie dived in an attempt to grab the ball away from Wren, but she crossed over to her left foot and tapped it past the outstretched hands into the corner of the net.

By Briley Eilers