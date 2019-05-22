Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 05.18.19: Adam Kenneth Huckfeldt, 35, of Ashland, was arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on charges of driving while intoxicated. Bonded $500.

• 05.19.19: Columbia Police arrested Adam Alfred Connor, 34, of Ashland, on stealing charges. Bonded $1,500.

• 05.20.19: Derek Lee Johnson, 24, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on a probation & parole violation. Bail $5,000.