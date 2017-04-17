Linda Kay Kribble, 71, of Fulton, Missouri passed away on April 13, 2017 at her home.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Debo Funeral Home in Fulton. Linda’s family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Linda was born May 15, 1945 in Mexico, Missouri to Elmer and Ruby Stringer Kribble who preceded her in death.

She attended Eugene Field School in Mexico and had most recently worked as a kitchen aid at Rest Well Lodge in Columbia, Missouri.

She is survived by sisters, Dorothy Gipson of Ashland, Missouri, Peggy Early, Nancy Blackwell and Marilyn Gipson all of Mexico, Missouri; brother, John Kribble of Mexico, Missouri along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Kribble and Carol Jean Huddleston and brothers, Robert and Richard Kribble.

Online condolences may be made at www.debofuneralhome.com