Southern Boone High School fall sports kicks off this week in what is certain to be an interesting season. Covid-19 is creating a new normal about how teams and coaches handle preparation for their first games.

The Missouri State High School Athletics Association, the governing body for high school sports in Missouri, is hoping for a routine sports season. Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn says they are also making plans for any contingencies.

“The Association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible. For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the Fall season will proceed to its fruition,” Urhahn says.

By Frank Finley