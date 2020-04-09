By Carson Blake The City of Ashland is paving the way in a partnership with the SoBoCo school district to bring commercial growth and Ranken Technical College to Southern Boone County. On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the City of Ashland approved an ordinance to accept a Missouri General Warranty Deed from the Richardson Family limited liability partnership. The City of Ashland previously owned the eastern part of Lakeview Lake and the Richardson Family owned a western portion of the lake and land. Ashland is looking to acquire the area for future consideration for a fishing lake and recreation area.

