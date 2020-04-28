Ashland, MO- Beginning on Sunday 4/26/2020, Como Striping will be repainting various arrows, lane dividers, cross walks, etc. throughout town. During these times, they will need to make very brief lane closures/ detours. These closures and traffic control measures will be short in duration, approximately 30 minutes each in order for the paint to dry properly. As the work they are completing is weather dependent, they will be working throughout the week as weather allows.

For additional information, contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.