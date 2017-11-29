Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 3,056 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2017 deer hunting season, which ran Nov. 24-26. Top counties for the late youth portion were Franklin with 72, Douglas with 71, and Howell with 69 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 2,944.

For the latest deer harvest totals by county and portion, visit MDC’s website at http://on.mo.gov/1jjz7Ew.

Archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2018. Up next for deer hunting in Missouri is the antlerless portion of firearms deer season which runs Dec. 1-3. Lastly the alternative methods portion will run Dec. 23- Jan. 2, 2018.

Get more information on deer hunting in Missouri through MDC’s free 2017 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet available where permits are sold, from MDC regional offices and nature centers, and online at http://bit.ly/2tmUdHo.