The Southern Boone County boys golf team finished with a team score of 407 in the Capital City Invitational on Monday.

The score placed them 19th out of 22 teams, but the competition was stiff for head coach Mike Johnson and his young team. Class 4 schools such as Rock Bridge and Battle, along with Helias and other private schools, participated in the invitational. Rockhurst ended in the No. 1 spot.

Freshman Adam Wiseman continues to lead his team in an impressive breakout year. He shot a 94 over the 18-hole course, outshooting some varsity golfers on opposing teams. Sophomore Kaden Schupp finished with a 97 and Matthew Potter shot a 99. Anthony Walls and Connor Gamble shot a 117 and 118, respectively.

By Briley Eilers