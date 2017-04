The YMCA Wrestling program ended the season with a banquet and awards night to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the youth wrestlers.

David Heyen, 14U, was named Wrestler of the Year and is shown above with his coaches Mike Bauer, Brandon Bowden and Steve Wilmoth. Awards were also given to the most improved wrestler from each level, below: Kree Davidson 6U, Ethan Shutt 8U, Colton Crowell 10U, Anna Stephens 12U and Max Hampton 14U.