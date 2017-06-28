The initial YMCA Golf Camp concluded with young golfers learning the game and playing at Eagle Knoll Golf Course.

Participating golers included: Sadie Ahern, Emery Arnold, Peyton Arnold, Will Begemann, Alyssa Boehmer, Ben Boehmer, Mason Branch, Claire Coble, Serena Connell, Brant Eddy, Phoenix Francis, Ainsley Gillaspie, Gracie Gillaspie, Valle Gillaspie, Trent Hargis, Zachary Hawkins, Brylee Hendrix, Braxton High, Tyler Marren. Kaden Massie, Ema McGee, Jonathan McGee, Elliot Quinn, Ben Taylor, Ian Trittler.