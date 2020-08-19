Golf Camp Instructors: Derek Mordica, Colin Vaughan, Ryan Sapp, Kip Batye

Front Row: Wyatt Shanks, Drew Bell, Chelsea Klutho, Ava Beaty, Mason Branch, Nevin Powers, Addison Schaefer, Marceino Moore.

Back Row: Ema McGee, Kaden Massie, Tristian Collins, Henry Kennish, Jack Kennish, Kaleb Nichols, Jackson Fischer, Blake Nichols, Bradie Baylous, Reese Garrett.

This is the 4th year of the Southern Boone Area YMCA Golf Camp. The camp took place at Eagle Knoll Golf Course from August 10th – August 14th. Campers spent time on the range learning how to drive, chip and putt. They were then able to put their skills to the test and go out and conquer The Knoll!