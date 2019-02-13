The Southern Boone County High School wrestling team is sending three wrestlers to the state championships.

Sophomore Kade Scheer finished fourth in the 113-pound weight class, senior Blake Schmidt earned a first-place title in the 138-pound weight class and sophomore Austin Skaggs will finish with either a third or fourth place in the 145-pound weight class.

Scheer is 31-12 on the season and faces Isaiah Simmons, a senior from Eldon, in the first round. Schmidt enters the state tournament with a record of 34-9. For Schmidt, it will be his fourth trip to the state tournament – he wrestled for Father Tolton High School his freshman season.

Skaggs, with a record of 26-18, faces Hunter Armstrong, a junior with a 34-12 record.

State Championship matches begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena and continues through the finals on Saturday evening.

By Briley Eilers