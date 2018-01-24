Blake Schmidt notches 100th career victory

The SoBoCo Eagles defeated Osage and tied Boonville on Senior night on Thursday at the SoBoCo Middle School gym.

Winning matches for the Eagles were Konnor Turner by Technical fall, Blake Schmidt, dec. 10-6; Ty Varvil by pin 3:33 in the second period.

In the Boonville match, Blake Schmidt scored a pin in the first period and Charlie Smith got a 34-second pin to lead the Eagles to a 36-36 tie. However, the Pirates got the match win based upon criteria.

At the Hickman Tournament, Eagles Schmidt scored his 100th win of his career on his way to a second place finish.

“What’s different this year is I went down in weight to 128lbs.” Schmidt said Monday.

~ Get more Eagles Wrestling in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace