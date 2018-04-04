Lead Photo: The Eagles girls soccer team also had it’s Monday game against Father Tolton cancelled due to the snow, rain and cold. The Eagles did not play last week due to spring break. The Ealges soccer team plays at home next Tuesday.

“We will have a 5-2 record going into districts and have the third seed,” joked one Mid-Missouri high school baseball coach on social media on Monday, “Mother Nature will have the No. 1 seed.”

No doubt, Mother Nature has “won” more than area high school teams have in the past week.

The SoBoCo Eagles baseball team has lost three games – to Fatima, Linn and Centralia – to weather in the past week and coach Andy Jahnsen delivered the same report to the media as last Monday.

“We are certainly glad we built the indoor hitting facility,” Jahnsen said on Monday. “I don’t know if we will get to play this week. If the weather forecast is accurate, we will have rain on Tuesday and Friday.”

The Eagles home game with Blair Oaks, to open the Tri-County Conference schedule, was called off due to the rain and snow Tuesday and they were to play at home on Friday vs Warsaw.

By Bruce Wallace