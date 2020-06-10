When and how to catch Crappie in the summer—move to deeper water or try night fishing

Post-spawn through September, crappie tend to stay in brush located in 15 to 20 feet of water, about 10 or 15 feet down. Concentrate on standing timber along creek channels and on brush piles out on the main lake. Vertical jigging works well when fishing the brush.

Fishing around concrete bridge piers is a productive technique for catching crappie in Missouri’s large reservoirs during summer. Focus on piers in water at least 20 feet deep. Vertically jig a minnow next to the pier beginning at a depth of about ten feet and slowly work deeper until you locate fish. If you’re not successful in locating and catching fish after several attempts, move to another pier.

Fish deeper brush near the thermocline (where the water suddenly gets cooler with depth) during hot summer months with split shot, a light wire hook and a small shiner or fathead minnow hung over the side of the boat.

