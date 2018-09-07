Eagles ambushed in Thursday rainstorm

Maybe it was that the Eagles were playing their scheduled Friday game on a Thursday evening.

Maybe it was the rainy night on an artificial surface.

Whatever it was, the SoBoCo Eagles football team did not look like the same team that routed Mexico and Fulton the first two weeks of the season as they were stunned at Versailles 30-22.

Not only did the Eagles drop their first conference game of the season, they lost to the Class 2 Tigers, which could have repercussions at district seeding for the playoffs.

The Tigers, now 2-1 like the Eagles, have been the doormat of the Tri-County Conference (along with Warsaw) for a number of years, but they earned the attention of future opponents in last night’s surprising win over the No. 9 ranked Eagles.

SoBoCo spotted the Tigers a touchdown early, but quarterback Sam Stichnote threw long to sophomore Blake Dapkus to cut the Versailles lead to 7-6.

However, the Tigers scored again, got the two-point conversion and led the Eagles 16-6. But Stichnote found Dapkus behind the Tigers defense and the emerging sophomore made the catch and sprinted down the sidelines in the rain for a TD to pull the Eagles to within a 15-13 score at halftime.

But Versailles clamped down on the Eagles in the second half, allowing a single score while the Tigers put two more TDs on the board for the win.

The Eagles will try to get back on the winning track next week as they host Eldon.