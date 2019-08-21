The Southern Boone County volleyball team has the exact opposite problem of most teams starting their seasons within the next few weeks.

While the football, boys soccer and softball teams are focusing on replacing a talented senior class with some fresh group of young players, the volleyball team is returning all of its starters.

And a group of juniors who got good minutes on the varsity court as sophomores line the bench, giving second year head coach Emily Becker a good problem to deal with.

Perhaps the problem of creating the starting lineup won’t be a true problem, however. It may just be placing the talent on the court in a way that creates the best opportunity to win.

Senior Sayde Taggert leads a front row that has no shortage of weapons. Her defensive play in both the front and back row often created plays on the offense for her team. And Taggert’s ability to see the floor when hitting makes her a smart, powerful force at the net.

She’s complimented by a pair of middles that went through some growing pains getting used to the speed required of that position at varsity. Brooklyn Mars and Jo Scheer combined to be a pair of quick hitters who gradually became better blockers on the defense as the season wore on.

By Briley Eilers