The Eagles volleyball team won a hard-fought, back-and-forth match at Eugene on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles won the first game 27-25, but dropped the second game 22-25, then won the final game 25-23.

SoBoCo trailed in every game – but battled back to take the lead. Coach Jamie Nelson said senior Emma Straub was the strong server in game three and led the Eagles to the win.

SoBoCo is off until Tuesday, Sept. 5 when they travel to Centralia to take on the Panthers.

• The Eagles soccer team dropped their first game of the year in a 2-1 loss to the Missouri Military Academy in penalty kicks. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie, then played two scoreless overtime periods before the Colonels defeated the Eagles 4-1 in PKs.

The Eagles, now 3-1, are the top seed in this weekend’s Hannibal Tournament.