The SoBoCo Eagles volleyball team won their first game, but fell in the semi-finals to eventual champions California at districts last week.

The Eagles defeated Fulton, winning two games after dropping the first game. SoBoCo dropped the first game 22-25, then defeated the Hornets 25-8 in the deciding game. Freshman Kayla Sage had 13 service points and four aces. Senior Emma Straub had 12 service points and four aces. Gabbie Bruce had 8 kills.

In the Eagles loss to the Pintos, they fell behind early and California took advantage of every error, losing 13-25, 19-25.

The Eagles were led by Sayde Taggart and Hailey Hanna each had 5 kills and Kayla Sage had 13 assists.

The Eagles ended the season with a 9-17-3 record.

By Bruce Wallace