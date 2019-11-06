An outstanding volleyball season came to an end on Wednesday for the Lady Eagles. Southern Boone started district play versus Capitol City High School with a 2-0 win on Tuesday. But the season came to an end the next evening against a very tough California team losing the match 2-0. California went on to capture the district title after defeating Blair Oaks.

The Eagles went 25-9-3 on the season setting a team record for wins in a season.

“This is the most wins the volleyball program has ever seen and this group of girls definitely earned it,” Head Coach Emily Becker says. “This group learned to play for one another, be the best teammate possible on and off the court, and brought back the joy of volleyball for one another.”

The Eagles placed first in the Versailles tournament, giving the program their first ever tournament championship win and topped Blair Oaks, a team that the program have never beaten.

~ Read the whole story in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley