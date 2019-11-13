Four Southern Boone volleyball players were recognized with District and Conference honors this season.

Senior Brooklyn Marrs was selected first team All-District. Senior Sydney Mattas and Junior Jo Scheer were named to the second team All-District.

Marrs was also selected first team All-Conference. Mattas earned second team All-Conference honors and Junior Alyssa Crum received Conference Honorable Mention.

Seniors Mattas and Marrs felt like the recognition was confirmation of their effort over several years.

“Being chosen for first team all-district felt really rewarding for all the years I’ve put into this sport. It shows me that my hard work has paid off and is recognized,” Marrs expressed.

By Frank Finley