The Eagles girls volleyball team held summer camp last week and played scrimmages at Eldon over the weekend. According to coach Jaime Nelson, the varsity played “steady,” facing Rock Bridge in a surprisingly close contest. They lost in the semi-finals to Osage. “The girls just completely ran out of gas, but overall, it was a very good day for them,” Nelson said.

“We had two JV teams play in the shootout on Saturday,” Nelson added. “One team was placed in the Gold Bracket and lost in the semis to a pretty good team from Calvary Lutheran. The other JV team was placed in the bronze bracket and won it. It was a long day but lots of quality playing time for the girls.”