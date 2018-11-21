The Southern Boone County football team met their match in what could be called a wall.

It’s an accurate description of the Trinity Catholic football team’s offense and defensive lines, which boasted 300-pound, over 6-foot players that could have rivaled a Division 1 team. By the end of Friday’s state quarterfinal matchup, they were able to outpace the Eagles line to shut down the run game in a 27-17 win.

SoBoCo challenged the No.2 team in Class 3, however, surprising some fans by keeping it a close game and even leading at one point in the third quarter.

The Eagles scoring started with great play from their defense, forcing a turnover on downs on the Titans second drive of the game. Trinity Catholic attempted a bit of trickery with a fake punt, but the defense read it well and forced an errant throw.

Receiving the ball on their own 35, Sam Stichnote connected with Tanner Goodrich for an 11-yard reception on 3-and-6, putting the ball at the 10. Two short-yardage runs by Colby Phillips set up a Stichnote to Tristan John touchdown, and the Eagles started on top, 7-0.

Trinity Catholic had a quick answer. Their kickoff return landed at the 10-yard line, and after a quick first down, the Illinois recruited quarterback Isaiah Williams scored a rushing touchdown from the Eagles 20-yard line. The first quarter ended in a tie that head coach Trent Tracy would happily take against a team that was supposed to overpower the Eagles early.

After punting on their first drive of the second quarter, SoBoCo again gave up a rushing touchdown, unable to get around the large offensive line to bottle up holes created.

Southern Boone punted on their last three drives of the second quarter and went into the locker room down just seven points to a team that had routed their previous playoff opponents by at least 30. Tracy was proud of their ability to force second and third down mistakes by Trinity, keeping what could have been some scoring drives from advancing.

Down to what could be their last half of football, the Eagles came out of the locker room ready to put up a fight. Blake Dapkus returned the second half kickoff to the Titans 47-yard line, giving SoBoCo one of their shortest fields of the night.

~ Get more on this game in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers