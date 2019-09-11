Good hitting and solid pitching boosted the Southern Boone softball team to a 7-0 record after a busy start to the season.

The schedule began Tuesday, September 3, against Fatima. The Eagles won a squeaker, 2-1, in a game that required 13 innings to decide. A squeeze play by Riece Clevenger scored Mariah Prince for the win. Camryn Schaller, Mariah Prince, and Riece Clevenger each had two hits and Schaller struck out 14 Comets batters.

The Boonville Pirates visited Ashland the next evening only to be shut out by SoBoCo 10-0. Schaller pitched a no hitter while Zoey DeHaas lead the offense with two hits and Jordyn Loutzenhiser-Sapp produced two RBI’s.

By Frank Finley

Photo: Southern Boone takes first place in the Hallsville tournament over Salisbury 2-1 in a hard fought pitchers dual.Team members include, front row from left: Allie Martin, Sydney Anderson, Landrie Cole, Camryn Schaller, Jordyn Loutzenhiser-Sapp, Mariah Prince, Riece Clevenger; Back row: assistant coach Katie Price, manager Brooke Halford, Shelby Reeder, Katie Duncan, McKenna Prather, Ashlyne Ussery, Addie Lange, Assistant Coach Brian Ash, Emilee DeHaas, Lindie Pauley, Zoey DeHaas, Lexi Martin and head Coach Ashley Anderson.