The SoBoCo Eagles moved their record to 6-0 on Monday with an 8-0 Tri-County Conference win over Versailles.

The Eagles got five innings of shutout pitching by senior Seth Mueller, who scattered three hits and one walk while striking out six Tigers batters.

Mueller was staked to a 5-0 lead as the Eagles got a single run in the second inning and four in the fourth topped by Nate Allen’s double to the left field fence that scored Tyson Smith.

In the fifth inning, Eagles designated hitter Daniel Smith took the Tigers pitcher a little further, smacking the ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run.

SoBoCo’s freshman pitcher Ethan Osborne came on in the late innings to get some work and shut the Tigers down at the plate.

By Bruce Wallace