A pair of Southern Boone Eagles football juniors were named to the media first team All State football team recently. Parker Boyc, left, was named the Class 3 kicker. Boyce averaged 55.8 yards on 62 kickoffs with 34 touchbacks, was 43-of-48 on extra points and 5-of-11 field goals, the longest of 43-yards, a school record.

Sam Stichnote was named All State as a defensive back. Stichnote had six interceptions and was second on the Eagles defense with 72 tackles. According to Eagles coach Trent Tracy, Stichnote forced teams to alter their offensive schemes in order to avoid Stichnote’s ability. He was also the “coach on the field” for the Eagles, calling defensive sets and aligning teammates according to an opponents formation.