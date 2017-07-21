Two Southern Boone Eagles athletes were honored Thursday evening at the Tribby Awards in Columbia.

Recent SoBoCo graduates Emma Anderson and Skyler Beeson were honored.

Anderson was honored with the Kent Heitholt award for her leadership and sportsmanship and Beeson was named the top girls scholar athlete.

Anderson was a member of the girls basketball team which won three consecutive district titles and a trip to the Final Four in their junior year. Beeson was a member of that same basketball team as well as playing volleyball and soccer.

In addition, a number of SoBoCo athletes were nominated for awards that honored Boone County athletes, including: Maguire Scheer, Sam Stichnote, Kylie Shoot, Hannah Crow, Kate Ponder, Katy Andrews, Daniel Smith, Brandon Watts, Riley Scheer and Ian McCluskey.

The event was organized by the Columbia Daily Tribune marketing department.