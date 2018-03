Former Southern Boone Eagle Damond Lacy, so of SoBoCo Activities Director Pat and Steph Lacy, of Ashland, was named the Class 4, District Seven Girls Basketball Coach of the Year this week. Lacy is the coach of the Troy-Buchanan Trojans in Troy.

Lacy is in his third year at Troy. His team, who captured third in the Southern Boone Classic, was second at the District Seven Tournament.