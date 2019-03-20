The Southern Boone County High School track and field team dominated in relays last year, and they’ll look to replicate that success this season.

The boys 4×400-meter relay won a state championship and set a school record with a 3 minute, 23.99 second time. Junior Rece Gilmore and senior Deven Perry return for the season and will look to repeat with the addition of two new members. Perry also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in the 2018 season and will attempt to better that placing in his final season.

The fifth in state 4×100-meter relay saw seniors Nic Ditter and Ivan Bossert graduate, but Tristan John and Perry may better that fifth-place finish if they can find some runners to fill in those spots.

On the girls side, the relays are just as strong, with the 4×400-meter also advancing to the state championships in the 2018 season. Their relay was young and returns all four runners – Cassey Poole, Sadye Taggart, Mia Crow and Grace Lecure. They’ll attempt to place at the state meet this year in Poole’s final season.

Taggart also made the state meet last year in the 300-meter hurdles, Landrie Cole advanced in the discus throw and Isaac Smith went to state in the 1,600-meter run. All qualifiers have another shot at bettering their times and taking a shot at the podium in the 2019 season.

The season opens at 4 p.m. Friday at Osage.

By Briley Eilers