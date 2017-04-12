Eagles soccer coach Chris Miller knew that most of his starters needed a break after the weekend’s three games inside of 24-hours – and a tournament championships in Springfield. But Belle was coming to town on Monday, looking for their first win of the season.

Miller planned to play a number of substitutes most of the game – but no matter.

The Eagles got an early goal from Carsyn Morris and Ellie Lacy scored three goals as the Eagles blitzed the visitors 10-0 in a shortened mercy rule game.

Miller said his bench provided a solid game, providing some much-needed rest for his starters after a weekend with three physical games. And the younger Eagles didn’t just overwhelm the out-matched Belle squad with their athletic ability, they stuck to the game plan, pushing the ball down to the end line, spreading out the field and making accurate crosses to the front of the goal.

After Morris opened the scoring, Lacy scored twice, Savana Johnson, Kate Ponder and Raven Leonard pounded in goals in the first half. Ponder’s goal came with 41-seconds left in the half, Leonard scored as the clock ran out and the horn sounded.

The second half was more of the same with Ponder scoring only six minutes into the half. Skyler Beeson, Lacy again and Emma Gee closed out the scoring.

What pleased Miller was in the scoring breakdown, the Eagles had goals from three juniors, two sophomores, a freshman and a senior.

~ Read the rest of this story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace