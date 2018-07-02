Pitcher Nick Curtis admitted wasn’t attempt to throw strikes as much as he was attempting to hit that bat with the ball.

Curtis is one of the coaches for an Optimist Youth baseball team in the coach-ptich league, where throwing strikes and keeping score is not the priority, but having fun and keeping cool is.

The key to being the pitcher when your team comes to the plate is to throw the ball in the strike zone, but, more specifically, throw the ball where your batter can hit it.

“You do need to know where your batter can hit the ball,” one coach said.

With the exception of the coach doing the pitching, the game is mostly the same – players slide, or fall down, to avoid being tagged, infielders often stop the ball with their body and not their glove and second base seems to be the busy spot where players collide.

~ See more photos in today’s Journal ~