Lead Photo: Southern Boone’s 2018 cheerleaders attended an intensive three day cheer camp last weekend at the University of Missouri. It was put on by the National Cheerleaders Association.

The Eagles soccer team had three players named to All State honors recently. Kate Ponder was named to the first team and named Offensive Player of the Year; Savana Johnson was named to the second team and Lauren Gateley was named to the All State All Academic team.

The Eagles finished the season with their second straight district title, a 19-5-1 record and the No. 10 ranking in Missouri.