In early October, 396 high school girls golfers teed it up in District play with the hope of advancing to the State tournament. Two weeks later 90 State qualifiers battled it out over two days on a very windy Fremont Hills Golf Course in Nixa, and SoBoCo sophomore twin sisters Lila and Lily Frazier were in the field. In the end, Lila Frazier shot a 195, good for 25th place, and Lily Frazier ended with a 196 and 26th place.

“This is a great finish to the season for these two,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey. “Lila was consistently strong all year and Lily came on in the end. Nearly all the players that finished ahead of them were juniors or seniors. They can’t wait to return to competition next year to try to better their results.”

