Eagles boys rally past Hornets behind Stichnote

It was fitting that senior Maguire Scheer foiled the desperation attempt by the Fulton Hornets to win the game on a long pass in the final two seconds of Saturday’s championship game in the Southern Boone Classic.

After all, it was Scheer who broke a decades-old mark with a 52-point barrage on Tuesday night to open the boys tournament, it made sense that he would end things with a steal of Fulton’s 50-foot heave in an attempt to get a final shot off.

Scheer jumped with the Fulton shooter, who grabbed the ball first, but Scheer took the ball out of his hands and dribbled out the final seconds as his teammates celebrated a 49-47 win.

The victory was the third consecutive tournament championship for the Eagles boys team this season – along with the Tri-County Tournament and the California Championship. The Eagles, ranked No. 2 in the state, are now 19-1.

The Eagles were led by sophomore Sam Stichnote, who drove the ball upcourt all night long, giving Fulton defenders fits as they attempted to slow his attacking style at the basket.

Stichnote scored 21 points, including six of the Eagles’ 14 points in the fourth period.

While the Eagles seemed to break away from the Hornets after Zane Safely took an inside pass from Scheer for a layup to make it 47-42 with 2:27 left in the game, Fulton would not quit.

By Bruce Wallace